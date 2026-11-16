Barcelona, Spain in August 2026. The city will host World Pride 2030. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Barcelona will host WorldPride in 2030.

InterPride, the organization that coordinates WorldPride events, made the announcement on Nov. 12 after its annual meeting that took place in Phuket, Thailand. Bangkok, the Thai capital, had also bid to host WorldPride in 2030.

Pride Barcelona celebrated the decision.

“This is not only a victory for a city,” it said in a statement. “It is the beginning of a new chapter to keep defending human rights, strengthening our global movement, and building a WorldPride that leaves a lasting legacy.”

Dozens of LGBTQ groups in Barcelona and in Catalonia, the Spanish region in which the city is located, backed the WorldPride bid. The Catalonian government and Spain’s Tourism Institute, known as Turespaña, also supported it.

Madrid, the Spanish capital, hosted WorldPride in 2017.

WorldPride took place in D.C. in 2025.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, who is his country’s first openly gay head of government, is among those who participated in this year’s WorldPride that took place in Amsterdam. WorldPride will take place in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2028.

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

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