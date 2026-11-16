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For many LGBTQ people in Indonesia, access to lifesaving HIV services depends on more than hospitals and clinics. It depends on community outreach workers who helped them get tested, obtain medication, and navigate a healthcare system often marked by stigma and discrimination.

When the U.S. cut foreign aid in 2025, many of those services disappeared, leaving vulnerable communities with fewer places to turn for care, according to a new Human Rights Watch investigation.

The 33-page investigation has documented how cuts to U.S. foreign aid disrupted HIV prevention and treatment services for LGBTQ communities in Indonesia.

The report, titled “We Want to Be Treated as Human: Impact of U.S. Foreign Aid Cuts on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Care in Indonesia,” traces the consequences of the Trump-Vance administration’s dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development, which ended funding for community-based programs serving people at greatest risk of HIV. Without those services, many face additional barriers to HIV testing, prevention, and lifesaving treatment. Human Rights Watch has urged Indonesia’s government and international donors to restore support for community-led HIV services.

Human Rights Watch based its findings on interviews with 35 people; including people living with HIV, outreach workers, activists, and academics. Researchers spoke to people in Jakarta, the country’s capital, and Depok and Serang during visits in November 2025 and June 2026, while also examining budget records and policy documents to understand how the funding cuts affected HIV services.

The U.S. and Indonesian governments were also given an opportunity to respond to the findings. Human Rights Watch said it had received no response from any of the three government departments it contacted.

The U.S. government’s foreign assistance records show that funding for HIV programs in Indonesia fell from $11.9 million in 2024 to $7.9 million in 2025. The reduction affected community-based prevention and care programs for LGBTQ people, including services previously supported by USAID.

The disparity is stark.

HIV affects about 0.4 percent of Indonesia’s general population, but the prevalence rises to 22 percent among men who have sex with men and 25 percent among transgender people, according to the report. Yet government spending has not reflected this divide.

In 2020, just 0.1 percent of Indonesia’s domestic HIV budget went towards programs for men who have sex with men, while none was allocated specifically for trans people. International donors funded 98 percent of HIV programs serving these communities, many of whom rely on community organizations and outreach workers to access healthcare because of stigma and discrimination in public health facilities.

The report describes how outreach workers served as a crucial link between LGBTQ people and HIV services. They distributed condoms and information about PrEP, helped people access confidential testing, accompanied them to clinics and supported adherence to antiretroviral treatment. Some also paid for clients’ transport and tests, advocated for them with clinic staff, and trained health workers to provide respectful care.

But after the funding cuts, outreach workers lost contact with some clients. The report says some people were collecting their medication late or missing doses, while local organisations no longer had the capacity to track new infections or identify interruptions in treatment.

“Just leaving the house as a trans person is scary,” said a trans outreach worker living with HIV, quoted in the Human Rights Watch report. “Without an outreach worker, the person will be alone and they won’t get care.”

The loss of those services came as LGBTQ people in Indonesia faced growing legal and social pressures.

The country’s new criminal code, which took effect on Jan. 2, 2026, makes sex outside marriage a criminal offense in certain circumstances, with cases subject to complaints by close family members. Human Rights Watch says the provisions effectively criminalize same-sex relations, adding another layer of risk for people already struggling to access healthcare.

The pressure extends beyond the new law.

Human Rights Watch says police have raided private gatherings and used condoms and suspected HIV medication as evidence in criminal cases. For people already wary of being identified or exposed, the consequences reach far beyond the threat of arrest. Carrying condoms, attending community outreach events, getting tested or seeking treatment can all become sources of fear.

For trans people, even a routine visit to a government office or health facility can bring the risk of humiliation. The report describes how those whose identity documents do not reflect their gender identity may be publicly addressed by a former name, exposing them to embarrassment and discrimination.

Outreach workers helped people navigate these barriers. They accompanied clients to clinics, intervened when they faced disrespectful treatment, helped them obtain identity documents and health insurance, and trained healthcare workers to treat them with dignity. With that support gone, many are left to negotiate a healthcare system that can be hostile to them on their own.

A gay activist living with HIV, quoted in the Human Rights Watch report, described the consequences in stark terms: “If you are LGBT and living with HIV, it’s the end of the story. You are doomed.”

The U.S. cuts were followed by reductions in HIV funding from other international donors, further shrinking the resources available to affected communities. The Human Rights Watch report notes that France, Japan, Germany, and other governments also withdrew funding for the HIV response.

The impact has been felt far beyond Indonesia.

In June, UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima described the scale of the global disruption in stark terms.

“There’s no question that this is the most serious disruption in HIV response since the world came together to fight this disease,” she said.

Human Rights Watch says the Indonesian government must do more than simply fill the funding gap. It calls on the authorities to increase domestic funding for HIV prevention and treatment programs serving men who have sex with men and trans people, support community-led organizations, ensure a steady supply of antiretroviral medicines and train healthcare workers to provide care without discrimination.

The report also urges the government to repeal discriminatory laws, stop raids targeting LGBTQ people, and end the use of condoms and HIV medication as evidence of criminal activity. It calls for investigations into police abuses, accountability for those responsible and stronger protection for LGBTQ people facing vigilante violence.

The report also turns its attention to Washington, calling on the U.S. government to ensure that funding for PEPFAR, established in 2003, continues without interruption and is released on time. It urges the Trump-Vance administration to disclose the impact of programs it has terminated and withdraw its “Promoting Human Flourishing in Foreign Assistance Policy,” which restricts support for trans rights and related work.

Human Rights Watch also calls on international donors to increase their contributions to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and to provide direct funding to LGBTQ-led community organisations working on HIV prevention and care in Indonesia.

Yudho Sudartio, an East Java representative of Jaringan Indonesia Positif, a national network and community-based organization of people living with HIV in Indonesia, told the Washington Blade the U.S. foreign aid cuts had not, so far, significantly affected access to antiretroviral therapy, HIV testing, or support services in the country.

“However, stakeholders and the government have already begun taking steps to ensure the sustainability to HIV programs through the mobilization of domestic resources,” said Sudartio. “One of the measures taken by the Indonesian government is the allocation of local funds and other domestic resources. Access to HIV treatment and testing continues to be supported through funding schemes provided by individual provinces and regencies.”

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

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