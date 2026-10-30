The Pride Chamber welcomes Raul Alarcon as interim executive director

(Photo courtesy The Pride Chamber)

ORLANDO | The Pride Chamber Orlando Board of Directors announced on Oct. 29 that Raul Alarcon is the organization’s new interim executive director.

According to a press release, Alarcon “brings valuable institutional knowledge, established relationships, and a strong understanding of the Pride Chamber’s mission and the community it serves.”

The appointment follows the Sept. 28 resignation of the Chamber’s former executive director, David Mink, which was previously reported by Watermark Out News.

Following Mink’s departure, Bella Santana, the organization’s executive assistant, took the lead in overseeing day-to-day operations.

While Alcoron manages the organization’s programs and upcoming events, the Pride Chamber continues to look for a permanent leader through the new formation of an executive director search committee.

“The committee will oversee a thorough and transparent search and selection process to ensure the next Executive Director brings the experience, leadership, and vision to guide the Chamber into its next chapter,” the press release states.

For more information, visit Business.ThePrideChamber.org.

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