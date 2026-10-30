Trump repeats anti-trans attack on Democratic Senate candidate Annie Andrews

President Donald Trump standing in front of American flags. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

President Donald Trump referred to Democrat Annie Andrews as “Tranny Annie” while campaigning for Republican Senate candidate Darline Graham at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, S.C, on Oct. 29.

“If Tranny Annie does not have the judgment to know that sex changes for children should not be allowed, she’s too crazy, too dangerous, and too radical to serve in the United States Senate. And certainly, certainly not from this day,” Trump said while speaking to a crowd in the Palmetto State.

This is not the first time Trump has used the slur against Andrews.

Earlier this month, the president called the candidate a “trannie” in a post on Truth Social.

Andrews, the Democratic nominee in South Carolina, is a cisgender pediatrician who lives in Charleston with her three children. Earlier this month, she told NBC News that she would “work with anyone to put South Carolina first.”

“As a mom and a pediatrician, I’m in this race to fight for my patients, my three kids, and South Carolina,” Andrews said, adding that “lowering costs and making life better for families across our state is going to take all of us working together.”

However, after Trump used the slur against her, Andrews appeared to shift her position on transgender rights, emphasizing her opposition to certain policies and pointing out that, as a physician, she had never performed gender-affirming surgery on minors.

“I want you to hear me loud and clear: I don’t support biological men playing women’s sports, and I don’t support and haven’t ever performed gender surgery for minors,” Andrews said in a political ad.

The Washington Blade reached out to Andrews’s campaign both times Trump used the slur but did not receive a response.

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.

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