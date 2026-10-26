PHOTOS: Halloween on Central haunts St. Petersburg for 6th year

Halloween on Central 2026. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | The sixth annual Halloween On Central was held Oct. 25 along Central Ave. in the EDGE and Grand Central Districts.

The St. Petersburg staple featured LGBTQ+ activations from St Pete Pride and Cocktail, which once again provided mainstage entertainment with headliners like Rockell and Saint Micah. Massive crowds also enjoyed venues like Enigma, restaurants like Dad’s Kitchen and Co. and 22 car-free blocks of vendors and entertainment.

Spooky season continues through the end of the month, with events detailed in our Halloween issue. View photos from Halloween on Central 2026 below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.

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