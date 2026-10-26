Lula defeats Flávio Bolsonaro in second round of Brazilian presidential election

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Oct. 25 defeated Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro in the second round of the country’s presidential election.

Lula beat Bolsonaro by a 51.76-48.24 percent margin with 99.79 percent of the votes counted. CNN Brasil declared Lula the winner shortly after 9 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET.)

The runoff took place after neither man received a majority of votes in the first round that took place on Oct. 4.

Bolsonaro in the first round defeated Lula by a 47.03-45.16 percent margin. Several polls

The Brazilian Supreme Court on Sunday extended voting for two hours after voters in Bahia state in northeast Brazil had issues with public transportation that was to have taken them to their respective polling places.

Bolsonaro’s father is former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The Washington Blade will update this story

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