Little Radical Theatrics’ production of ‘Young Frankenstein’ comes to Dr. Phillips Center

(Photo via Little Radical Theatrics)

ORLANDO | Little Radical Theatrics’ all-ages community theater production of “Young Frankenstein” makes its debut at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Nov. 19-21.

“Young Frankenstein,” an adaptation of the comedy film by Mel Brooks, follows Frederick Frankenstein, grandson of Victor Frankenstein.

Frederick inherits the family’s estate in Transylvania, where he works with his sidekick Igor and lab assistant Inga to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps, bringing to life a creature rivaling his grandfather’s. The creature escapes, leading the trio on a comedic journey to find its whereabouts.

Directed by Travis Eaton, Little Radical Theatrics’ production stars Gavin Huffaker, Jack Feldt, Alex McCrary, Stephanie Viegas and more.

“Young Frankenstein” will be hosted at the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater in the Dr. Phillips Performing Center at select times from Nov. 19 to 21. For more information, visit LittleRadicalTheatricsINC.com.

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