Watermark Out News 33.21: Frights & Fun/Sinners & Saints

Frights & Fun: Central Florida takes a bite out of LGBTQ+ Halloween. Sinners & Saints: Tampa Bay sets its sights on LGBTQ+ Halloween.

CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 10

Orlando Front Runners and Walkers member found deceased.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 12

Charlie Christ’s Republican support draws scrutiny in St. Petersburg.



WORLD NEWS DAY | Page 15

Albert Ibarguen discusses the importance of journalism.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19

First Lady of Ybor Joey Brooks says goodbye to the stage.



FIRGHTS & FUN/SINNERS & SAINTS | Page 20

Central Florida and Tampa Bay prepare for LGBTQ+ Halloween.



SPOOKY SEASON | Page 20

Central Florida and Tampa prepare for LGBTQ+ Halloween with new and returning events all month long.



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