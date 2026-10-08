Watermark Out News 33.21: Frights & Fun/Sinners & Saints

Frights & Fun: Central Florida takes a bite out of LGBTQ+ Halloween. Sinners & Saints: Tampa Bay sets its sights on LGBTQ+ Halloween.
CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 10
Orlando Front Runners and Walkers member found deceased.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 12
Charlie Christ’s Republican support draws scrutiny in St. Petersburg.
WORLD NEWS DAY | Page 15
Albert Ibarguen discusses the importance of journalism.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
First Lady of Ybor Joey Brooks says goodbye to the stage.
FIRGHTS & FUN/SINNERS & SAINTS | Page 20
Central Florida and Tampa Bay prepare for LGBTQ+ Halloween.
SPOOKY SEASON | Page 20
Central Florida and Tampa prepare for LGBTQ+ Halloween with new and returning events all month long.
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