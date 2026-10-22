Watermark Out News 33.22: Time to Fight

Time to Fight: Florida canddates and organizations rally the LGBTQ+ vote.
CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08
Come Out With Pride celebrates 22 years in Orlando.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Advocate Scott Simon matches $25k for St Pete Pride.
LADY FINGERS | Page 15
Fan favorite Sabrina Ambra returns with her latest viewpoint column.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Planting Hope cultivates connection in Orlando by gardening.
TIME TO FIGHT | Page 20
Florida candidates and organizations rally the LGBTQ+ vote.
THAT GUY FROMT THAT THING | Page 20
Cheyenne Jackson talks his new show before its Orlando stop.
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