Watermark Out News 33.22: Time to Fight

Time to Fight: Florida canddates and organizations rally the LGBTQ+ vote.

CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08

Come Out With Pride celebrates 22 years in Orlando.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

Advocate Scott Simon matches $25k for St Pete Pride.



LADY FINGERS | Page 15

Fan favorite Sabrina Ambra returns with her latest viewpoint column.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19

Planting Hope cultivates connection in Orlando by gardening.



TIME TO FIGHT | Page 20

Florida candidates and organizations rally the LGBTQ+ vote.



THAT GUY FROMT THAT THING | Page 20

Cheyenne Jackson talks his new show before its Orlando stop.



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