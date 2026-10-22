Spooky Empire convention returns to Orlando this Halloween

(Photo by Caitlin Sause)

ORLANDO | Spooky Empire, a 3-day horror and Halloween convention, comes back to haunt the Hyatt Regency Orlando from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.

Events for the weekend include Spooky Empire’s Horror Film Festival, a tattoo festival, special FX and makeup demos, a “Scream Queens” drag show, a “Rocky Horror Picture Show” performance and more.

Founded in 2003, Spooky Empire’s Fall Convention has grown to become one of the largest thriller conventions with its attendance increasing each year in size.

Special guests for the convention include panelists Jamie Campbell Bower from “Stranger Things,” Doug Bradley from “Hellraiser,” Susan Sarandon from “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Geena Davis from “Beetlejuice” and more. Actor talks and book signings will take place throughout the weekend, with meet-and-greet tickets available for actors. Other panelists include horror industry creators, podcasters, writers and filmmakers.

Trick-or-treating will be hosted on Saturday, with the first 250 kids under 12 receiving a special bag to trick-or-treat with throughout the tattoo and vendor halls. A costume contest will be hosted on Sunday, with over $500 in cash prizes available for guests who bring their spookiest costumes.

VIP packages for 3-day entry are on sale now for $299 with limited supply. VIP comes with a specialty lanyard, shirt, swag bag, priority seating and entry to any Q&A panels or seminars, early check-in and more.

VIP attendees over 21 are also able to attend a party Saturday night from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., with some celebrities in attendance. There will be giveaways and drink tickets available for the party.

Single-day passes are available as well, fluctuating in price per day. Celebrity autographs and additional merchandise are not included in any of the packages, including VIP. Kids 10 & under will receive free entry to the event.

Spooky Empire will be at the Hyatt Regency Orlando from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 at varying times. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit SpookyEmpire.com.

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