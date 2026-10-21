Democratic Governors Association investing $1 million to support David Jolly

Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Jolly speaking at the Tampa Tiger Bay Club in Ybor City’s Cuban Club on Sept. 25, 2026. (Photo by Don Kruse for the Florida Phoenix)

Weeks after he virtually begged for national financial support for his campaign, the Democratic Governors Association (DGA) announced Oct. 20 that it is investing $1 million to David Jolly’s campaign for Florida governor.

It comes less than two full weeks before Election Day, as Jolly attempts to become the first Democrat to lead Florida in the 21st century against Republican Byron Donalds.

“David Jolly has the clear momentum in this race because unlike Byron Donalds, he’s focused on what Floridians care about: making the state affordable to working families,” DGA spokesperson Kevin Donohoe said. “DGA is proud to support Jolly who has run an aggressive, grassroots campaign that has given him a clear path to victory.”

Donalds has blown Jolly away in fundraising. The Naples Republican has raised nearly $149 million and already spent more than $110 million. Jolly has raised less than $22 million.

The Jolly campaign did announce Tuesday that a fundraiser with former President Bill Clinton in Miami brought in more than $3 million.

And with just 13 days left to go, Donalds holds $33 million more in cash on hand, according to the campaign finance watchdog group Open Secrets.

This story is courtesy of Florida Phoenix.

Florida Phoenix is a nonprofit news site, free of advertising and free to readers, covering state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube