St Pete Pride welcomes new board ahead of 25th season

Some of St Pete Pride’s board and Executive Director Bior Guigni this Pride season. (Photo courtesy St Pete Pride)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride has welcomed a new board ahead of next year’s landmark 25th season, a major milestone set against new challenges.

Organizers say 350,000 people attended St Pete Pride 2026. The celebration still fell short of the nonprofit’s fundraising goals, leading to the cancelation of at least one signature event.

With sponsorship dollars down, the community has raised over $125,000 to support Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ Pride, an ongoing effort. Trent Brock — St Pete Pride’s new president — says $90,000 has been raised since the end of June alone.

“The biggest takeaway from St Pete Pride 2026 is simple: You cannot erase us,” he explains. “Despite numerous attempts to do just that, our community showed up and made it clear that LGBTQ+ people belong in St. Pete, across Tampa Bay and throughout Florida.”

Brock joined the organization in March 2025 and most recently served as vice president. He says his corporate background has taught him how to “think strategically about the long-term health of an organization.”

He’s particularly excited to guide St Pete Pride through its 25th season.

“For a quarter century, this organization has brought people together to celebrate who we are, advocate for our community and create a sense of belonging,” Brock explains. “This milestone gives us an opportunity to honor the people who built St Pete Pride and everything that has brought us to this point, while also taking a thoughtful look at where we go from here.”

In addition to Executive Director Bior Guigni and Brock, St Pete Pride 2027 will be shaped by four other executive board members. They are Vice President Susan DiDino, Secretary Darius Lightsey, Treasurer Alex Green and Governance board member Stephanie Foglia, all of whom have served on the governing body in some capacity.

“I am seeing the community come together stronger than ever, helping one another, reducing division, amplifying voices and bridging gaps,” DiDino says. “I am excited to move in a forward direction, learning from the past, but seeking strength and collaboration for the future. I am excited to further this momentum and increase opportunities for engagement.”

“Our community is experiencing a time of great anxiety and unrest,” Lightsey notes. “It is important now more than ever that we celebrate who we are and the beautiful diversity in our spectrum.”

“Pride has always been a place where people finally feel seen and I want to protect that,” Green adds. “Year 25 is our chance to show that we matter, that we are still here and that we have no plans of backing down.”

Foglia says that Pride events “are facing a challenging future, but that will not stop us.” St Pete Pride will take place after Florida’s SB 1134 goes into effect in January, restricting municipal support for what the state deems to be DEI. Legal challenges are expected.

“I am ready to stand up and work to make it happen and celebrate a quarter of a century of resilience and growth in Florida,” she says.

The rest of the board agrees. They are Molly Robison, Chris Trevena, De’Mario Jives, Stacy Sciarra, Diana Rierson, Ant Arevalo and Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, St Pete Pride’s most recent president. Brock says he will remain involved to provide continuity and support.

“There are people who want us to throw up our hands and disappear,” Brock says. “That is not an option. St Pete Pride may look different in the future, and we must be willing to evolve to become financially sustainable. But after 25 years, one thing remains certain: we are not going anywhere.”

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For more information about St Pete Pride and to make a donation, visit StPetePride.org.

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