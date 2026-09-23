Central Florida Community Arts is seeking a new executive director

(Photo via Central Florida Community Arts’ Facebook)

Central Florida Community Arts announced Sept. 23 that it’s looking for a new executive director to grow the organization and provide further outreach to the community as a nonprofit.

Candidates should show exemplary leadership skills that translate into building community between artists and the city and ensuring fiscal responsibility to support the sustainability of CFCArts.

Artist participation has increased steadily, making the upcoming year one of the largest the non-profit has seen. The new executive director will assist in marketing and development staffing, funding and community support to achieve a clear direction for the organization.

“Our team is committed to finding the right teammate and leader for our organization,” CFCArts Managing & Artistic Director Sara Myers said. “We look forward to filling the position with someone who has as much of a heart for our people as we do while also expanding our skills and capacity in areas such as fundraising and development.”

Previous Executive Director Justin Muchoney led a new direction for the organization focused on building further community through arts in the two years he held the position.

CFCArts hired three new positions in 2026 to support marketing efforts, alongside six members joining the board of directors, working in marketing, business development, HR, organizational psychology and executive leadership.

For more information about the position, visit CFCArts.com/Careers/.

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