Orlando Family Stage to donate 1,000 books in honor of Dolly Parton

(Photo via Orlando Family Stage’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | Orlando Family Stage will celebrate “Give Like Dolly Day” on Sept. 25, donating 1,000 books to children in Orlando in honor of the late country singer and global phenomenon, Dolly Parton.

The Dollywood Foundation is promoting the event, launching a campaign that will give 1,000 books to children through the second annual Florida Children’s Book Festival on Feb. 20, 2027.

“Working on projects for Dollywood and Dolly gave me an even deeper appreciation for the way she connected imagination with generosity,” Jeff Revels, Artistic Director of Orlando Family Stage, said. “Dolly understood that giving a child a book is about so much more than the pages in their hands. It is telling that child that their ideas matter, their dreams matter, and there is a whole world waiting for them to discover. She has been an inspiration to me as an artist and as someone who has spent his career creating experiences for young people. Helping 1,000 young readers take home a book of their own is a beautiful way for our community to carry her example forward. I have been a fan of Dolly Parton’s since I was 8 years old, and to be able to gift books in her honor is very special indeed.”

Revels worked alongside Dollywood and Dolly for theatrical and theme park productions. Revels has worked as the artistic director of Orlando Family Stage for 20 years, working towards inviting a younger generation to explore their imaginations.

“Give Like Dolly Day” was established by The Dollywood Foundation, which hosts Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, an organization that sends one book a month to families to encourage reading.

Donations to assist in hitting the goal of 1,000 books can be given at OrlandoFamilyStage.com/Donate/Give-Like-Dolly/.

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