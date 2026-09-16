Virginia Anti-Violence Project struggles to fill federal funding gaps

Federal funding cuts have left the Virginia Anti-Violence Project struggling to continue its advocacy efforts in the state. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

A loss of federal funding has threatened to adversely impact the Virginia Anti-Violence Project’s work in the state.

The group’s mission is to assist LGBTQ and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) victims of domestic, sexual, interpersonal, and state violence with direct support, education, and advocacy. The VAVP seeks to build a future where LGBTQ and BIPOC individuals can live freely without a sense for worry about violence.

“Virginia Anti-Violence Project helps to close the distance between services existing and LGBTQIA+ survivors actually being able to reach safety, stable housing, and support that they can trust,” VAVP Executive Director Ebony Clark told the Washington Blade on Sept. 15 “Our mission is to provide direct services and advocacy to LGBTQ+ survivors across Virginia.”

Clark said obtaining state and federal funds has become increasingly difficult.

“One of the reasons that we can talk about is politics and how you know queer diverse, queer communities are targets when it comes to politics, and so that may be a reason why the funding is decreasing in in very niche areas, but overall, state funding, federal funding has been lost or significantly reduced when it comes to culturally specific marginalized populations,” Clark said. “The bigger picture is that funding that was purposed for diversity, equity, inclusion, marginalized populations, or you know culturally competent programming, those funds have been strategically reduced or eliminated on state and federal levels overall.”

Even more so with the current Trump-Vance administration.

VAVP’s federal funding has dropped 54 percent over the last six years: from $25.1 million in fiscal year 2020 to $11.6 million in fiscal year 2026.

Clark noted some federal funding has been denied due to VAVP’s DEI policies — it has had to “water down” their language. These cuts have forced VAVP to limit housing and economic support, which has resulted in fewer resources for its clients.

The organization has set up a goal for receiving between $250,000-$300,000 a year that would allow it to operate — and focus on client housing.

“Housing is fundamental to safety,” Clark told the Blade. “If you know leaving violence puts someone on the street or forces them back to the person harming them, that means the crisis isn’t over. So there needs to be other prevention strategies and reactive strategies in place to be able to prevent further violence from folks.”

VAVP has set up a link for anyone who is interested in making a donation. It is here.

The VAVP website is also accepting donations.

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