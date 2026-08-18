Crist, Welch advance in race for St. Petersburg mayor

Charlie Crist (L) and St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch. (Photo via each candidate’s Facebook)

ST. PETERSBURG | Incumbent Ken Welch and former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist will advance to the Nov. 3 election in the race for St. Petersburg mayor, voters determined in the Aug. 18 primary.

Welch faced five challengers in the nonpartisan race. None of them secured more than the 50% required to avoid a runoff.

In addition to Crist, also Florida’s former governor, candidates included Shore Acres Neighborhood Association President Kevin Batdorf, St. Petersburg City Councilmember Brandi Gabbard, former St. Petersburg Fire Chief Jim Large and Jail Administrator Maria Scruggs.

According to unofficial election night results from the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections, 52,942 ballots were cast in the St. Petersburg mayoral race. Crist received the majority with 18,685 votes — or 35.29% — while Welch received 10,875 or 20.54%.

Large received 9,561 votes — or 18.06% — while Gabbard received 9,255, or 17.48%. Scruggs received just over 5.18% and Batdorf received 3.44% of the vote.

While the race for St. Petersburg mayor is nonpartisan, Welch and Crist are both Democrats. Each also has a pro-LGBTQ+ record, supporters have noted, though the incumbent was endorsed by Equality Florida Action PAC and the Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas County in the primary.

Detractors, meanwhile, have condemned Welch’s response to the removal of St. Petersburg’s Progressive Pride street mural. Concerns with Crist include his support from Republicans, an affiliation he shared until 2010.

Whichever candidate is elected in November will lead St. Petersburg’s response to SB 1134 next year, Florida’s forthcoming anti-DEI law. Both discussed this and more with Watermark Out News ahead of the primary.

The runoff election will take place Nov. 3.

Watermark Out News will update this story.

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