CAN Community Health to hold inaugural health summit in Tampa

CAN Community Health’s Tampa headquarters. (Photo by Dylan Todd)

TAMPA | CAN Community Health will hold A Patient’s Journey Oct. 13 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the organization’s Tampa headquarters, a free summit for healthcare professionals to learn best practices and more.

The inaugural gathering will detail CAN’s “leading advancements in HIV/AIDS and sexual health care.” Organizers say it is designed to improve care for all individuals.

The summit will feature four sessions. The first is “Medical & Research: Advancing HIV Care, Together,” the second is “Prevention Services: Before the Test, Beyond the Test,” the third is “Clinic Operations: The Reason to Stay” and the fourth is “PrEP Services: PrEP is for EveryBODY.”

A Patient’s Journey is intended for individuals who directly engage, interact with and service HIV/AIDS patients or those seeking sexual healthcare services. This includes prevention team members, healthcare clinical staff members, outreach team members, medical students as well as HIV/AIDS specialists and advocates.

Presenters include Dr. Prerak Shukla, Anayensi Almaraz, Allison Barsalou-Williams, Jim Osburn, Mike Roggelin, Dr. Steve Barnett, John Sapero and Sharonda Lynn Barnes. Their mission is to empower attendees, who can earn education credits, “to become equipped health and wellness advocates from all stages of patient care.”

“Through the summit, CAN will provide a walkthrough experience from the unique perspective of a patient, showcasing the continuous effort in personal community connections, research advancement and navigation through the ever-changing market,” the organization notes.

Registration for A Patient’s Journey is open now.

Learn more below:

CAN Community Health will hold A Patient’s Journey Oct. 13 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at its headquarters in Tampa, located at 2105 N. Nebraska Ave. Learn more at CANCommunityHealth.org.

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