Equality Florida Action, Inc. endorses Shevrin Jones for Congress in historic bid

(Photo via Senator Shevrin Jones’ Facebook)

MIAMI | Equality Florida Action, Inc. announced July 29 that it is endorsing State Senator Shevrin Jones in the Democratic primary for Florida’s 24th Congressional District, calling his candidacy a historic opportunity to expand LGBTQ+ representation at the highest levels of government.

If elected, Jones would become Florida’s first openly LGBTQ+ member of Congress. Jones was first elected to the Florida State Senate in November 2020, creating history as the state’s first openly LGBTQ state senator and the first openly LGBTQ Black member of the legislature. He was later re-elected in November 2022 following redistricting.

“The nation is hungry for elected leaders in Washington with the courage to speak out boldly against the scourge of extremism from the Trump administration, leaders who will use every ounce of their power to fight for the people,” said Stratton Pollitzer, Executive Director of Equality Florida Action, Inc. “Shevrin Jones is – and always has been – a leader with those qualities and more. He has spent his career showing an unwavering commitment to the fight for dignity, equality, and freedom for every Floridian.

“This endorsement reflects both his proven record of standing with our community and the historic opportunity before us,” he continued. “LGBTQ people are under relentless attack. Our lives have been used as a wedge, our existence weaponized against democracy itself. Electing a champion like Shevrin to Congress would send an unmistakable message: the vibrant, dynamic communities of Florida that have too often been used as political pawns demand a seat at the table.”

For his years of remarkable service, Jones has been recognized by Equality Florida with its Voice for Equality Award. In his time as a state legislator, he has advocated for criminal justice reform, LGBTQ+ rights, against anti-immigrant attacks like the unleashing of Alligator Alcatraz on the community and for reproductive justice.

Equality Florida Action, Inc. says its endorsement is a “testament to the unique opportunity voters have to help elect Florida’s first openly LGBTQ member of Congress, the strength of Jones’s record, and Equality Florida Action Inc.’s commitment to electing pro-equality champions to every level of government.”

For more information, visit ShevrinJones.com.