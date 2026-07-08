LGBTQ+ & Y-O-U: Navigating inclusive language for all types of families

When it comes to talking to kids about LGBTQ+ terminology, the conversation starts with love, inclusion and respect.

LGBTQ+ Pride focuses on the promotion of self-affirmation, equality and diversity. Families come in many different forms, but the most important thing is that there is love and support.

The goal is to make LGBTQ+ identities familiar and respected, building a foundation of empathy and kindness in children. All feelings are valid when it comes to self-expression. It is a journey that will take time and understanding.

Becoming familiar with terminology will be helpful as you learn what can possibly be applied to your family.

Let’s break down some commonly used terms in the LGBTQ+ community:

Gender identity: The internal perception of one’s gender, and how they label themselves, based on how much they align or don’t align with what they understand their options for gender to be.

Sexual orientation: The inherent, enduring pattern of emotional, romantic and/or sexual attraction to men, women or people of various genders.

Asexual: The lack of a sexual attraction or desire for other people.

Bigender: A gender identity which can be literally translated as “two genders” or “double gender.” These two gender identities could be male and female but could also include non-binary identities.

Bisexual: A person emotionally, romantically or sexually attracted to more than one sex, gender or gender identity though not necessarily simultaneously.

Cisgender: Applies to someone whose gender matches their “assigned” sex at birth.

Gay: A person who is emotionally, romantically or sexually attracted to members of the same gender. Men, women and non-binary people may use this term to describe themselves.

Genderqueer: Similar to “non-binary.” Notably, some people regard “queer” as offensive; others embrace it.

Gender-fluid: Applies to a person whose gender identity changes over time or changes at different times.

Lesbian: A woman who is emotionally, romantically or sexually attracted to other women. Women and non-binary people may use this term to describe themselves.

Non-binary: Non-binary, similar to genderqueer, is a spectrum of gender identities that are not exclusively masculine or exclusively feminine — ‌identities that are outside the gender binary of male and female.

Pansexual: Someone who has the potential for emotional, romantic or sexual attraction to people of any gender though not necessarily simultaneously.Sometimes used interchangeably with bisexual.

Queer: A term used to express a spectrum of identities and orientations that are counter to the mainstream. Queer is often used as a catch-all to include many people, including those who do not identify as exclusively straight and/or people who have non-binary or gender-expansive identities. This term was previously used as a slur but has been reclaimed by many parts of the LGBTQ+ movement.

Transgender: Applies to a person whose gender is different from their “assigned” sex at birth. Doctors typically assign gender based on sexual organs, but sex and gender are different.

Trans man: A man who was assigned female at birth (AFAB) but identifies as a man. Some trans men make physical changes through hormones or surgery; others do not.

Trans woman: A woman who was assigned male at birth (AMAB) but identifies as a woman. Some trans women make physical changes through hormones or surgery; others do not.

Two-spirit: Used by some indigenous people to describe their sexual, gender or spiritual identity. Refers to an individual who has a feminine and masculine spirit.

It’s important to note that sexual orientation and gender identities are constantly evolving so if your child isn’t represented by popular terms, it doesn’t mean they are alone. It just means there isn’t a description of how they identify yet but there will be in time.

This feature was originally published in Watermark Out News’ 2026 Rainbow Family Guide. Read the digital edition here.