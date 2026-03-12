ALSO Youth series gives Sarasota’s LGBTQ+ youth a voice

The Good Page features positive LGBTQ+ news in Central Florida and Tampa Bay, uplifting and inspiring stories highlighting locals in our community. In this issue, we detail ALSO Youth’s new series.

Healing can begin the moment a young person is invited to speak their truth without fear. For LGBTQ+ youth who have been misunderstood, misdiagnosed or dismissed, that invitation can be transformative. In Sarasota, ALSO Youth has created a new platform that understands this.

“Healing Voices” is a storytelling series built to support LGBTQ+ youth as they explore their mental health journeys, reclaim their voices and connect with a community that wants to listen. Executive Director Annie Berkness describes it as an extension of the organization’s free therapy program, where contracted clinicians work closely with youth navigating trauma, identity and neurodivergence.

The idea emerged when one of those therapists, Dr. Johanna, approached her with a proposal grounded in narrative therapy.

“Giving kids that are ready for it a platform to speak to their experiences provides therapeutic benefit,” Berkness says.

She had been weighing how to elevate youth voices without placing them in a vulnerable or exploitative position, but the research affirmed what the therapist already understood: when a young person chooses to share their story, the act itself can be healing.

“Healing Voices” requires careful preparation. Some participants may want a full evening dedicated to their story while others may prefer a brief moment within an existing event. The structure adapts to the storyteller, not the other way around.

The series began with Jill Payne, an artist whose journey through misdiagnosis and self‑discovery reflects the experiences of many LGBTQ+ youth.

“Jill is really coming to the end of their therapy, and they’re just about ready to close out their case,” says Berkness. “Their story is kind of a common story, one where pieces resonate with many other stories.”

Their piece, “Knot Human,” explores trauma and identity through deeply immersive imagery. Their visual art added a powerful layer of depth. Berkness called it “phenomenal,” explaining that it is the work of the therapist to decide how much is shared or not shared.

Once a therapist determines a youth is ready, the team collaborates to set intentions, establish boundaries and ensure the young person has a support system in place.

The series also shines a light on the systemic challenges LGBTQ+ youth face when seeking mental health care. Many arrive at ALSO Youth after years of misdiagnosis or treatment that failed to consider the intersections of identity, trauma and neurodivergence. Berkness sees this pattern often. “Healing Voices” helps the community understand these realities.

Access to affirming care remains one of the biggest barriers for LGBTQ+ youth in Florida. Berkness hears the same concerns repeatedly. “If they’re going to be able to find an affirming provider, they don’t know how to find someone that is safe.”

Cost, insurance limitations and long waitlists create additional obstacles. ALSO Youth works to remove those barriers by connecting youth with therapists quickly, often within a week.

Affirming care, Berkness says, begins with something simple. “It starts with listening. It starts with believing youth when they talk about their experiences.”

Youth have already contributed ideas for outreach, design and culturally specific programming, reinforcing that “Healing Voices” is not just for them but shaped by them.

Partnerships expand the reach of the series and deepen its impact. Equality Florida, Project Pride, Embracing Our Differences, Fabulous Arts Foundation, Healthy Teens and local therapists help connect youth to resources and bring audiences to the events.

At the first “Healing Voices” gathering in February, attendees shared their own experiences in therapy and asked questions about resilience, motivation and healing. The room became a space where youth and adults alike recognized themselves in someone else’s journey.

For LGBTQ+ readers navigating their own mental health paths, Berkness hopes the series offers something essential. “That they see that they are not broken, that they are not alone and that they are not beyond help. Healing is possible and support does exist.”

Her message to youth who feel unseen is offered with clarity and conviction. “I want the kids to know you matter exactly as you are. Your story has value. Your needs are real. And there are people who want to walk alongside you … everybody matters.”

ALSO Youth’s next “Healing Voices” will take place on March 14 at 4 p.m. at Harvey Church in Sarasota. For more information about the series and organization, visit ALSOYouth.org.

Interested in being featured in The Good Page? Email Editor-in-Chief Ryan Williams-Jent at Ryan@WatermarkOutNews.com in Tampa Bay or Central Florida Bureau Chief Bellanee Plaza at Bellanee@WatermarkOutNews.com in Central Florida.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube