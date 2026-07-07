Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum arrested

(Photo via Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office)

DAPHNE, Ala. | Andrew Gillum, the former Tallahassee mayor who nearly defeated Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2018, was arrested on possession of drug charges July 2.

Once a rising star in the Democratic Party, Gillum has made a number of headlines since losing the gubernatorial race by less than a percentage point. He was found intoxicated in a Miami hotel room with two other men in 2020, one of whom was experiencing a suspected drug overdose, and came out as bisexual later that year.

The former mayor was also indicted on federal conspiracy and wire fraud charges in 2022, a trial that ended in a hung jury in 2023. He has largely retreated from public life in the years since but is a co-host for “Native Land Pod.”

“Gillum, 46, was arrested on July 2 in Daphne, about 11 miles (17.7 kilometers) east of Mobile on Alabama’s Gulf Coast,” the Associated Press reported July 7. “He is charged with marijuana possession and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.”

Officials advised they stopped Gillum’s vehicle around 10:45 p.m. After discovering “a glass pipe on the center console,” the AP noted, “they found several rolled marijuana cigarettes and three packages of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, police said.”

Court records are not yet available for the case. Records show Gillum was released in Alabama’s Baldwin County on July 3.

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