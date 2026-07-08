Reading Rainbows: 10 LGBTQ+ books giving young readers a voice

(Photo via Magnific.com)

While it may be a struggle for some inclusive titles to stay on the bookshelves in school libraries, the effort to write diverse LGBTQ+ representation into adolescent media carries on.

In October 2025, PEN America reported Florida as the No. 1 state for book bans for the third consecutive year. For younger readers, these books exist not only as a means of representation but also to nurture an understanding of LGBTQ+ stories. From queer joy to overcoming personal challenges, these stories offer a medium for young readers to feel seen.

Watermark Out News has compiled a list of 10 recently published books with LGBTQ+ representation, with titles fit for both middle-grade and young adult readers.

Middle-Grade Readers (Ages 8-12)

“Scarlet Morning”

By N.D. Stevenson

From the creator of “Nimona” and “She-Ra and the Princess of Power,” orphans Viola and Wilmur set sail with an eccentric pirate crew on a grand adventure. This book takes place in a post-apocalyptic universe and features a non-binary character and a same-sex married couple.

“A World Worth Saving”

By Kyle Lukoff

This action-packed novel entwines Jewish mythology with the coming-of-age story of a young transgender kid challenged by his unaccepting parents. It turns out the Save Our Sons and Daughters meetings have had the undetected presence of a soul-sucking meeting. “A World Worth Saving” was a National Book Award finalist and Newbery Honor-winner.

“Mountain Upside Down”

By Sara Ryan

In “Mountain Upside Down,” a 13-year-old Alex Eager navigates her

long-distance relationship with her best friend and now girlfriend, PJ. Her grandmother’s memory is deteriorating and her small Oregon town’s local library is experiencing a funding crisis, and Alex is forced to navigate all of these things in this heartfelt, LGBTQ+ drama.

“Bea Mullins Takes a Shot”

By Emily Deibert

Think of this as “A League of Their Own” but on ice. Bea Mullins reluctantly joins her middle school’s first all-girls hockey team, and as she gets more comfortable on the rink, she grows closer to her teammates — including the cool co-captain, Gabi. Low funding, however, puts the team in danger and could cost everything Bea has come to enjoy.

“Glitch Girl!”

By Rainie Oet

“Glitch Girl!” follows J, a young trans girl, as she navigates the loneliness of middle school, an overwhelming crush, her ADHD diagnosis and her relationship to gender. Her safe space: the roller coaster video game “Coaster Boss.” Her perception of her identity shifts when she meets Sam, a non-binary classmate.

Young Adult Readers (Ages 13-17)

“The Secret Astronomers”

By Jessica Walker

An epistolary novel between two anonymous students, who go by the pseudonyms Copernicus and Kepler and are facing their own struggles with grief and identity. Watch their bond grow as they exchange notes, stickers and art in a shared astronomy textbook at a rural West Virginia high school.

“Strange Bedfellows”

By Ariel Slamet Ries

Oberon Afolayan’s life is spiraling out of control. After dropping out of college and breaking up with his boyfriend, he suddenly wakes up with the ability to conjure his dreams into the real world. In this graphic novel, Oberon’s ability conjures a copy of his high school crush, Kon, who’s a lot more infuriating (and infuriatingly hot) than he remembers.

“Just Between Us: A Graphic Novel”

By Adeline Kon

This graphic novel, published shortly after viral attention on figure skating during the 2026 Winter Olympics, follows teenage figure skater Lydia Chen as she loses passion for her sport. While training for the Olympics, Lydia is drawn to her rival, Elaine Yee, who’s training on the same rink.

“Queen of Faces”

By Petra Lord

In a world where the wealthy can easily swap bodies whilst the poor are left with the decaying ones, young mage Anabelle Gage is stuck in a failing, cheap male body. To escape execution, she becomes an assassin for the enchanted elite while facing her struggles with identity, gender and self-acceptance.

“The Celestial Seas”

By T.A. Chan

This is a queer, sci-fi retelling of Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick” in a world with cyborgs. This high “celestial” sea tale follows Ishara Ming on her quest for revenge when she runs into a gang of misfits … queer love triangle included.

This feature was originally published in Watermark Out News’ 2026 Rainbow Family Guide. View the digital edition here.

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