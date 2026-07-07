Sister Monica Gail Grimes, co-founder of Hope CommUnity Center, dies at 88

(Photo via Hope CommUnity Center’s Facebook)

APOPKA, Fla. | Sister Monica Gail Grimes, co-founder of Hope CommUnity Center, passed away peacefully on July 5 at the age of 88.

In the early 1970s, three Roman Catholic nuns came to Apopka to work with farmworkers and the working poor. They founded what is now the Hope CommUnity Center. One of those nuns was Sister Gail, who was also instrumental in the creation of the Farmworker Association of Florida. Grimed helped build an organization that has advocated for agricultural workers throughout the state for decades.

Hope CommUnity Center shared the news on Facebook July 6 and said Sister Gail dedicated her life to serving others, and her unwavering commitment to the community has touched countless lives.

“Sister Gail dedicated her life to justice, standing alongside Black communities, immigrant families, and farmworkers across Central Florida,” the organization said. “She helped build the foundation of Hope CommUnity Center and the Farmworker Association of Florida, ensuring these organizations would serve generations to come. From fighting segregation in Apopka to expanding access to healthcare, her legacy is woven into the fabric of this community.”

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