PHOTOS: Girls in Wonderland continues the weekend with pool party

(Photos by Alex Haggard)

ORLANDO | Celebrating 26 years, Girls in Wonderland hosted its pool party on June 6 at SpringHill Suites by Marriott & TownePlace Suites.

Girls in Wonderland is an annual celebration hosted by the women-led company Pandora Events as a way for queer women from around the world to gather and party in celebration of Sapphic, or WLW (women loving women), Pride.

Girls in Wonderland is on until June 7 at SpringHill Suites by Marriott & TownePlace Suites, located at 13295 Hartzog Rd. in Winter Garden. For tickets, events and more information, visit GirlsinWonderland.com.

Watermark Out News attended the pool party. View our photos below.

Photos by Alex Haggard.

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