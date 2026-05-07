Publisher’s Desk: Local Theater Is Worth Your Time

I fell in love with the arts at an early age. From my first trip to the movie theater to my experience in ballet, a journey to become a jazz dancer to Irene Cara’s “Flashdance” that ended in an unfortunate pants-splitting plié incident.

My true passion, though, was acting. From the time I could speak I remember telling everyone I wanted to be an actor. I imagine as a gay kid in the 80’s I just liked the idea of being anyone else.

It wasn’t just hiding from who I was that drew me to the craft. It made me feel special and connected to my mom at an early age. My fondest memory is of her buying me a new “Smurfs” sleeper blanket (or footed-pajamas) for me to wear in my starring role as John in “Peter Pan” during Kindergarten. She walked me down that school hallway in her arms on our way to the stage and I felt like a king.

Throughout school, if there was a drama elective I took it. In the 10th grade I joined the cast of “Guys and Dolls” at Winter Park High School. Listening to the roar of the crowd at curtain call sealed my fate. I was hooked.

Sadly, by the time I went to college fear and anxiety took center stage in my brain. I was too worried about what people thought of me to enjoy the process and I wasn’t cast in much. I still managed to graduate with a theater degree, but now my joy from theater is mainly through watching it.

I am blessed to be able to see some incredible theater, most recently being Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf in Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman.” As stunning as it was, I would argue that theater doesn’t begin and end with Broadway.

I hadn’t participated much in local theater, outside of school, until I started working for Watermark Out News in 2002. The details get a little fuzzy, but I feel like my first taste of local theater was “Joe’s NYC Bar” at Orlando’s Fringe Festival. It’s an immersive show where you were a bar patron and the action happened around you. I loved it.

Then came David Lee as Hedwig from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” I saw him in this role more times than I care to admit and I remember thinking how lucky I was to be able to experience this amazing group of actors over and over again.

My favorite local theater pick is not hard to decide, it’s the “Gay Bar Star” herself: Janine Klein. I loved her performances so much I called my previous bosses, the producers of “The Lion King” on Broadway, and told them to audition her. Listening to her sing made me as happy to be in the audience as the audience applause made me happy to be on stage.

Since then I have seen amazing performances at American Stage Theatre, including “American Idiot” and “Hairspray.” I’ve had the pleasure of watching Kevin Kelley’s cabaret shows at Winter Park Playhouse and two remarkable performances of “Cabaret” and “Fat Ham” at the Orlando Shakespeare Theatre.

There are so many theaters and so much talent in our local communities. We are so lucky to be part of Central Florida and Tampa Bay because the level of local theater performances is spectacular.

Local theater is on my mind so much because we are approaching the 2026 Orlando Fringe Festival, which is celebrating 35 years of being weird. Yes, being weird — and incredible and experimental and good and questionable and everything in between. I remember seeing a performance of a show called “Sissy” that took place in a small bathroom at The Shakes. The audience was handed ponchos upon entry to the “theater.”

I remember seeing some of the funniest bits and shedding a few tears at the raw emotional storytelling of the performers. The feeling at Orlando Fringe is electric and passionate. It is full of so much theater it’s impossible not to find something to love.

What I find so appealing about this festival is it brings out the artist in everyone. I have yet to meet anyone who has seen a Fringe show and not said, “I should do a Fringe show.” It’s inspiring and creative and I have so much respect and admiration for the actors, writers, directors and producers that don’t let their anxieties and fears stop them from doing what they love.

Fringe is weird — and it is the best kind of weird you can find.

In this issue we explore the LGBTQ+ shows Fringe is offering this year. You can also find the full Orlando Fringe program here.

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