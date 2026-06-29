PHOTOS: St Pete Pride closes 2026 celebration with street fair

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride welcomed thousands to the Grand Central District June 28 for its annual Street Fair, closing out their 24th annual celebration in the nonprofit’s birthplace.

The signature event followed the weekend’s Slay the Bay concert, downtown festival, Trans March and parade, which drew hundreds of thousands to Downtown St. Petersburg. The street fair featured vendors along 10 blocks of Central Ave. and attendees enjoyed main stage entertainment provided by Cocktail and more.

This year the venue welcomed headliners like Pepper MaShay and Discord Addams, hometown “RuPaul’s Drag Race” favorite and 2026 grand marshal. Local LGBTQ+ advocates also held their annual unfurling of a 375-foot Pride flag, which supporters escorted through the streets.

Read all about St Pete Pride’s 24th annual celebration here and in the official guide. View our photos from this year’s street fair below and the rest of the festivities here.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.

Photos by Kay Yingling, Alex Haggard.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube