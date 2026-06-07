PHOTOS: Red shirts return for 35th Gay Day at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

(Photo by Caitlin Sause)

ORLANDO | The community turned out for the 35th annual LGBTQ+ tradition of wearing red shirts to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom June 6.

Gay Day at Disney’s Magic Kingdom first took place on June 1, 1991, in front of Cinderella’s Castle at the Magic Kingdom just before the 3 p.m. parade. The idea was for the LGBTQ+ community to gather, all wearing red shirts, to be visible and to be seen during a time when doing so could be dangerous.

This year Gay Day at the Magic Kingdom fell on June 6 and many from the LGBTQ+ community gathered, celebrated and turned Disney red to honor that original commitment. Attendees gathered at Cinderella’s Castle at 5 p.m. for a group photo.

Check out photos from the day below.

Photos by Caitlin Sause.

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