PHOTOS: St Pete Pride holds 2026 Slay the Bay

Cain Culto performs at Slay the Bay 2026. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride welcomed supporters to The Coliseum June 26 for its inaugural Slay the Bay concert, kicking off the finale for this year’s 24th celebration.

Formerly St Pete Pride’s Friday Night Concert, the signature event as originally set to take place at Al Lang Stadium. It was rescheduled June 24.

Headliners will include British singer and rapper Chinchilla, hip hop artists Flyana Boss and Cain Culto. Adriana Sparkle emceed the evening, which also featured a DJ and local vendors.

Read all about St Pete Pride’s 24th annual celebration here and in the official guide. View our photos from Slay the Bay below and from the rest of the weekend soon.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.

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