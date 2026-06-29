PHOTOS: St Pete Pride centers trans community with 2026 Trans March

The 2026 Trans March. (Photo by Caitlin Sause)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride’s Trans March returned June 27, elevating trans joy and celebrating the community’s resilience ahead of this year’s parade.

Participants gathered at Vinoy Park to center the community for an extended festival, allowing them to connect, prepare for the march and more. They subsequently moved along Bayshore Drive toward the parade, where hundreds of thousands watched from North and South Straub parks.

Read all about St Pete Pride’s 24th annual celebration here and in the official guide. View our photos from this year’s Trans March and Festival below and the rest of the festivities here.

Photos by Kay Yingling.

Photos by Caitlin Sause.

Photos by Wade Williams-Jent.

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