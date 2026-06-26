St. Pete mayoral candidate Brandi Gabbard touts LGBTQ+ endorsements

(Photo courtesy Brandi Gabbard’s mayoral campaign)

ST. PETERSBURG | Mayoral candidate Brandi Gabbard announced a series of endorsements from LGBTQ+ business leaders, housing advocates and residents June 26.

Gabbard, a veteran real estate broker and current member of the St. Petersburg City Council, billed the group as an LGBTQ+ leadership coalition. They cited “her long-standing track record of policy driven allyship with transactional political gestures, emphasizing her distinct qualifications to handle the city’s top priorities.”

The group includes Pride in Real Estate Founder Keith Louderback and the industry’s Holden Kellerhals, Tracie Mayo, Tina Housdan, Bobby Poth, Brenna Miller and Andrew V. Ross. The campaign released a consolidated statement from the group.

“St. Petersburg is at a critical turning point, and our community needs a leader whose support shows up in concrete policy, not just parade appearances,” it reads. “We are proud to stand behind Brandi Gabbard for Mayor because she has been a steady, vocal, and unwavering ally throughout her life.

“Brandi has lived through the same storms we have. She understands that climate vulnerability and the affordable housing shortage directly impact our city’s cost of living,” it continues. “Whether advocating for property insurance reform or demanding an actual, accountable plan for the Historic Gas Plant District, Brandi treats our community’s quality of life as a true priority. She doesn’t just talk about community, she shows up, listens, and gets things done.”

Gabbard welcomed the endorsement.

“I am incredibly honored to receive the trust and backing of St. Petersburg’s LGBTQ+ business and community leaders,” she said in a statement. “True advocacy isn’t about showing up when it’s politically convenient; it’s about standing shoulder-to-shoulder to craft policies that ensure every resident and small business owner feels safe, valued, and represented. As Mayor, I will bring that same accountability to how we protect our coastlines, manage our growth, and support our local economy.”

The mayoral candidate also shared a message ahead of the 24th annual St Pete Pride, set to culminate June 26-28.

“I am proud to have the support of our community, especially in these important times. My family has been an ally since day one!” Gabbard noted. “We will ALWAYS stand for justice, equality, and dignity for all residents. They can attempt to erase the images that make St Pete special, but they will never erase the love we have for one another! Happy PRIDE, St. Pete!”

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Gabbard was also endorsed by Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith June 22, the city’s trailblazing LGBTQ+ politician. The two served together on the Forward Pinellas Transit Board.

“During that time, I have been continually impressed by her dedication to improving transportation, resiliency & sustainability, and advocating for the residents she serves,” Smith noted. “As an openly gay City Commissioner, I am especially proud of Brandi’s unwavering commitment to the LGBTQ+ community and her belief that everyone deserves to feel seen, valued, and represented.”

Smith added that Gabbard “is a proven leader who brings experience, integrity, and a genuine passion for public service to everything she does,” advising her “commitment to Saint Petersburg will make her an outstanding Mayor.”

“Receiving Commissioner Smith’s endorsement as we begin this final week of Pride celebrations is a profound honor,” Gabbard shared in response. “True leadership means ensuring that every single resident feels secure, valued, and heard in our community.

“My commitment to the LGBTQ+ community is absolute and unwavering,” she continued. “Together, we will continue to champion policies that protect equality, uplift diverse voices, and ensure St. Petersburg remains a beacon of inclusivity and opportunity for everyone.”

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Gabbard and five other candidates are seeking to unseat incumbent St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch. He was endorsed by the Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas County June 25.

He is also being challenged by Charlie Crist — the former Florida governor and U.S. representative with a pro-LGBTQ+ record who lost his bid to unseat Ron DeSantis in 2022 — as well as former Shore Acres Neighborhood Association President Kevin Batdorf, former St. Petersburg Fire Chief Jim Large and Jail Administrator Maria Scruggs.

The St. Petersburg mayoral primary will be held August 18. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will take place Nov. 3.

For more information about Gabbard’s campaign, visit Brandi4StPete.com. Read in-depth coverage on St. Petersburg’s mayoral election soon from Watermark Out News.

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