PHOTOS: St Pete Pride celebrates trans joy with Transtastic 2026

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride welcomed supporters to The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art June 25 for Transtastic, the prelude to this year’s big finale weekend.

The signature event celebrates the Tampa Bay region’s trans, nonbinary and gender-expansive community. It was emceed by Niomi Onassis Knight and featured additional entertainers, artists and speakers.

The evening began with an introduction from Knight and performance from Mr. Vyn Suazion, a former Mr. St Pete Pride. Board member Susan DiDino subsequently spoke on behalf of the organization.

“I’m honored to be up here, I’m honored to be sharing this night with you, I’m honored to be an ally to the trans, nonbinary and gender-diverse family,” she said. “We see you.”

TransNetwork President Callen Jones subsequently unveiled this year’s winning T-shirt design for the 2026 Trans March. The annual contest drew over a dozen entries this year.

The design will be on full display when the annual event once kick off the St Pete Pride parade. Registrants wear the shirt as they march.

“Transtastic is a night where all trans and gender expansive people are invited to come together in celebration of our community featuring trans artists and musicians,” Jones told Watermark Out News this month. “The Trans March is a palpable symbol of our presence … where all members of our community and allies are invited to join us to show we are here, we matter and we will not be silenced or erased.”

St. Petersburg LGBTQ+ Liaison Nathan Bruemmer, who helped found both events as a former St Pete Pride president, reflected on their importance after that.

“First, we created a March. We harkened back to our trans-cestors … and we led that very first year in 2017, which is what’s going to make next year’s 25th anniversary for Pride the 10th anniversary for the Trans March,” Bruemmer told the crowd. “That planted the seed that became Transtastic and the Trans Film Festival, and so many other beautiful events in the city because of all of you.”

Equality Florida Director of Transgender Equality Angelique Godwin addressed attendees next. She reflected on the importance of trans joy and seeing it across the state.

“If you really look at this room, really take it in, understand that there are communities that don’t get this,” she said. “They don’t have a place where they’re allowed to gather and celebrate just existing… please, take a moment and embrace that.”

Additional speakers included TransSOCIAL, artist Christine Grossman and local advocates like Nela Lamb and AJ Cuevas. Entertainment rounded out the evening.

St Pete Pride continues through June 28. Read all about this year’s celebration here and in the official guide, available digitally at the link and at all official events in print. View our photos from Transtastic below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.

Photos by Mike Halterman.

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