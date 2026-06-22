PHOTOS: SAVOY Orlando hosts new live talk show

(Photo by Danny Garcia)

ORLANDO | Expression House Media proudly presented the pre-launch of “Let’s Talk! / Hablemos,” a new live talk show at SAVOY Orlando on June 18.

The talk show was created to bring the community together through meaningful conversations, entertainment and shared experiences. It was also a pre-launch for Expression House Media’s events.

The night was hosted by Vikthoriah D’ Leon, with special performances by Chantel Reshae and Celine The Queen, and featured guests David Mink, Chantel Reshae and George Wallace. Representative Anna V. Eskamani attended and announced she will be a guest in July.

Watermark Out News attended Let’s Talk! Hablemos. View our photos below.

Photos by Danny Garcia.

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