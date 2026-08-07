University of Alabama schools remove LGBTQ+ language from non-discrimination policies

(Photo via The University of Alabama’s Facebook)

Schools in the University of Alabama System have removed LGBTQ+ inclusive language in their non-discrimination policies.

The University of Alabama, the University of Alabama Birmingham and the University of Alabama Huntsville’s revisions to the policy include removing language including sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

According to UA’s equal opportunity policy website, the change was made in late November. The news was first reported by The Crimson White, the University of Alabama’s undergraduate newspaper.

Alex House, associate director of communications for the University of Alabama, said in an email Aug. 3 the policy will be applied the same way.

“Discrimination on the basis of ‘sex’ includes discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender status. Accordingly, the policy’s use of the term ‘sex’ encompasses those protections,” the statement said. “The University will continue to apply its policies consistent with applicable law and remains committed to providing a welcoming environment free from discrimination and harassment for everyone.”

Patricia Todd, a former state representative who chairs Alabama Equality, an organization that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, said in an interview Monday that UA removing explicit language that offered protections for the LGBTQ+ community was frustrating to see.

“I mean, the reality is, we are not the problem,” she said. “The LGBTQ community of Alabama just wants to live their life and not be subject to hate speech or marginalization by universities and the government. It’s very disappointing to see the University of Alabama System do that. But that’s sort of the era we are living in with this current president.”

The University of Alabama Birmingham also appears to have removed all diversity and inclusive language from its equal opportunity policy website. An archived version of the site from last April shows the policy overview box has been completely removed and language in the overview section regarding race, gender, sexual orientation and gender identity and expression were all removed. All topics except those relating to the LGBTQ+ community are still included in UAB’s equal opportunity policy.

Alicia Rohan, director of public relations for UAB, said in an email Monday afternoon “the reference to ‘all faculty and staff’ sufficiently covers equal opportunity on the Human Resources page.”

The University of Alabama Huntsville also removed LGBTQ+ inclusive language from its equal opportunity policy. An archived version of the site shows non-discrimination protections included those regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity and expression in mid-November.

A message seeking comment was left with UAH Monday afternoon.

No other public college or university in the state has removed explicit language including the LGBTQ+ community in non-discrimination protections. Todd said “time will tell” whether that changes.

“We have another two years of Trump being in office, and there’s no telling what he’s going to do in the next two years,” she said. “It concerns me greatly.”

Inclusive language is also being removed from other areas at other institutions. Auburn University recently removed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) language from its Athletics Department mission statement after Libs of TikTok, a right-wing social media account that promotes anti-LGBTQ+ ideas and transphobia, attacked the language on social media last month.

Jennifer Adams, vice president of public affairs, communications and marketing for Auburn University, said in an email statement Monday the mission statement was updated because it didn’t reflect the new “guiding principles” set by the athletic department in 2022.

“In November 2022, the new athletics administration introduced a set of six guiding principles that were adopted for Auburn Athletics. These principles replaced the previous mission statements, which had been in use since at least 2013,” the statement said. “After it was discovered that the outdated mission statements remained on various athletics webpages, those pages were updated to reflect the guiding principles that have been in place since 2022.”

Todd said “the government should not be making those decisions.”

“That should be a decision made by the athletic associations who run those athletic programs, not elected officials,” she said. “It’s obviously a hot issue, particularly with Republicans. But it’s like, how many trans people have you talked to? None.”

This story was originally produced by Alabama Reflector, which is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network which includes Florida Phoenix, and is supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix is a nonprofit news site, free of advertising and free to readers, covering state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee.

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