Orlando Fringe Review: “My Life as an ‘Inspirational Porn’ Star!”

(Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe)

This show contains Adult Language, Audience Interaction, Mature Themes, Sexual Content, Other

Don’t be fooled, “My Life as an ‘Inspirational Porn’ Star!” will show you what it means to be honest and raw in storytelling.

While you may have come for the porn, you’ll stay for the inspiration. This deeply personal one-woman show is written, performed and produced by Gabrielle Leonore. It is a bold and darkly comedic take on what it is like to have autism.

Leonore grabs the audience’s attention as she speaks directly to them about her life and what her diagnosis means to her. She blends her character work with her autobiographical honesty. With a multimedia projection, her piece explores sexuality, neurodivergence, stigma and self-definition. She breaks down her life through chapters, specifically 13, and draws the audience in with her jokes on society.

She shares her lived experiences as an autistic woman and offers some interesting insights. She wonders if the less people expect of her, the more she does, something I think a lot of women relate to. When touching on her sexuality, she breaks down how she can view herself as “hotistic,” someone who is hot and autistic.

Leonore memorized her lines very well and gave a great delivery on what it means to struggle to find yourself. She calls herself the most confident, insecure person she knows, a line that shows what she truly sees in herself. She wants to find the greatest achievements in herself, and sometimes that means finding the bare minimum.

See “My Life as an ‘Inspirational Porn’ Star!” at the Scarlett venue in Orlando Family Stage May 15 at 9:00 p.m., May 17 at 1:25 p.m., May 19 at 7:45 p.m., May 23 at 10:50 p.m., May 24 at 6:05 p.m.

Did you see it? Love it? Vote for it below! Vote for your LGBTQ+ Orlando Fringe favorites in the 2026 Watermark Out News Splash Awards

Read more about Orlando Fringe’s 35th annual festival in our current issue and in the Orlando Fringe program.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube