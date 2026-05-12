Orlando Fringe Review: ‘Four Dinners’

(Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe)

This show contains Adult Language, Mature Themes and Sexual Content

In “Four Dinners,” the true dynamics of sisterhood are shared over four different dinners in one apartment.

We meet Penny and Charlie, sisters who are both queer and in their 20s. Charlie doesn’t shy from sharing her thoughts on their conservative mom and how it affects her. The sisters butt heads quite often, sharing an inside look at what it’s like to be so similar yet different from your siblings.

Penny has a roommate, Talia, who is also a lesbian, and quickly Charlie learns a lot about Talia. The girls aren’t slow to share their interest in each other. The actors share an intense chemistry and aren’t afraid to show it. The characters are witty and grab your attention with the conversations surrounding what “casual sex” is.

At times, you do feel like a fly on the wall, seeing the characters kiss, fight, and think. It comes down to how we can truly work through our discomforts and face them. It leaves you wondering, was all the drama worth it?

In a story of desire, belonging and girlhood, the play shares an inside look on what it means to love another woman. Two queer women from Paper Rose Theatrics wrote the play and it was accepted into the Orlando Fringe Festival under the Amplified Voices Lottery.

See “Four Dinners” at the Scarlett venue in Orlando Family Stage May 15 at 10:30 p.m., May 17 at 7:45 p.m., May 21 at 8:30 p.m., May 23 at 4:15 p.m.

Did you see it? Love it? Vote for it below! Vote for your LGBTQ+ Orlando Fringe favorites in the 2026 Watermark Out News Splash Awards

Read more about Orlando Fringe’s 35th annual festival in our current issue and in the Orlando Fringe program.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube