Joe Saunders named Equality Florida Action PAC’s 1st executive director

Equality Florida Action PAC Executive Director Joe Saunders. (Photo courtesy EQFL Action PAC.)

MIAMI BEACH | Equality Florida Action PAC announced May 8 that Joe Saunders will serve as the LGBTQ+ political committee’s first executive director.

As the political arm of the state’s largest LGBTQ+-focused civil rights organization, Equality Florida Action PAC is dedicated to electing pro-equality candidates statewide. Its LGBTQ+-focused work is now in its 20th year.

Saunders, who most recently served as Equality Florida’s senior political director, is no stranger to Florida politics. In addition to serving as one of the state’s first openly LGBTQ+ legislators, he’s maintained “a 20-year tenure leading record-breaking voter engagement programs across the state and country,” Equality Florida Action PAC noted.

“Saunders has become one of the LGBTQ community’s most visible experts on elections,” the organization advised. “Saunders steps into this leadership role to guide Equality Florida Action PAC’s political and electoral work in a critical moment for Florida.”

“Florida is home to one of the country’s largest LGBTQ communities, but too often, politicians are building their brand on our backs,” he shared in a statement. “In 2026, we need to swing the pendulum, and we have a plan to do exactly that.”

Equality Florida Action PAC shared how, previewing its “aggressive strategy to shift the balance of power in state and local elections.”

Its top 2026 priorities include breaking up Florida’s Republican supermajorities in the state House and Senate — which in recent years have passed a number of anti-LGBTQ+ laws — and increasing the number of LGBTQ+ lawmakers. The PAC hopes to grow the LGBTQ+ legislative caucus from four to six.

State Sen. Shevrin Jones, who became Florida’s first LGBTQ+ senator and is currently the Democratic Leader Designate, weighed in on that goal and more.

“Equality Florida Action PAC has been instrumental in building the pipeline of LGBTQ leaders across our state,” Jones shared in the release. “I’ve seen firsthand the impact Joe and this organization have had.

“Equality Florida Action PAC doesn’t just support candidates, it builds the power necessary to win and govern,” he continued. “Our communities are under attack, and we need smart and strategic leadership ready to fight back. Joe Saunders is exactly who this moment requires, and I can’t wait to see what he’s able to do.”

Equality Florida Action PAC screens over 1,000 candidates per election cycle, releasing hundreds of endorsements and reaching a network of over 1.4 million LGBTQ+ and allied voters. Its work this cycle is well underway.

“Pro-equality voters are poised to make the difference in critical elections up and down the ballot,” Saunders shared. “We’re going to build the bench of LGBTQ electeds, break the anti-LGBTQ supermajorities in Tallahassee, and deliver pro-equality majorities in our local and school board races.

“Champions who fight for us are going to get the support they need to win, and those who attack us get to look for new jobs,” he added.

Read more from Equality Florida Action PAC below.

For more information about Equality Florida Action PAC, visit EQFLPAC.org.

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