Watermark Out News 33.10: 35 Years Weird

35 Years Weird: Orlando Fringe spotlights LGBTQ+ stories in 35th Festival. LGBTQ+ Travel Section.
CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08
OIC Inspired expands in Orlando with new health care center.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
St. Petersburg mayoral candidate condemns anti-DEI law.
LGBTQ+ TRAVEL | Page 15
Take a trip to Sonoma Valley, California for Gay Wine Weekend.
35 YEARS WEIRD | Page 27
Orlando Fringe spotlights LGBTQ+ stories in 35th festival.
STILL YOURS | Page 39
Jason Mraz finds freedom in new album and tour ahead of Florida stops.
THE MEEKS INHERITS | Page 43
Orlando’s Myki Meeks is America’s Next Drag Superstar.
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