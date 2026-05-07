Watermark Out News 33.10: 35 Years Weird

35 Years Weird: Orlando Fringe spotlights LGBTQ+ stories in 35th Festival. LGBTQ+ Travel Section.

CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08

OIC Inspired expands in Orlando with new health care center.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

St. Petersburg mayoral candidate condemns anti-DEI law.



LGBTQ+ TRAVEL | Page 15

Take a trip to Sonoma Valley, California for Gay Wine Weekend.



35 YEARS WEIRD | Page 27

Orlando Fringe spotlights LGBTQ+ stories in 35th festival.



STILL YOURS | Page 39

Jason Mraz finds freedom in new album and tour ahead of Florida stops.



THE MEEKS INHERITS | Page 43

Orlando’s Myki Meeks is America’s Next Drag Superstar.



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