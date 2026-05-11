Orlando Fringe Review: ‘Sororicide’

This show contains Adult Language, Audience Interaction, Death and Sexual Content

Lavender Moon Productions presents “Sororicide,” a ridiculously funny murder mystery, one that may just kill you with laughter.

The show is by Rheanne Waltons and Savana Petranoff and centers around the sorority sisters of Delta Nu and a few of their boyfriends and even flings. When the group gets together to host their annual fundraiser for “Pupgrades” (#savethefuglydoggies), they learn their president has been murdered.

Slowly but surely, you learn everyone has an opinion on Chelsee, especially when she may not have been the best president of the sorority. All the sisters (and their interesting dates) have some secrets to keep and definitely to spill.

We learn that some of the sisters are more religious than others, but that doesn’t stop the girls from dating. Some characters are gay or bisexual, but some are even hiding in a glass closet. The cast does a great job of creating controlled chaos with each actor adding their witty commentary.

This hilarious show is “Mean Girls” meets “Clue the Movie” meets “Scream Queens.” This multi-ending murder mystery has some audience interaction as the group figures out who whodunnit. Everyone is a suspect and that includes you as the viewer. It’s best to save your questions until the end, as you may even see the girls interrogate each other and help out.

From start to finish, the cast made the audience laugh with how quick they were with their fast remarks, including some fun improv. You’ll come down to question whether it really is Sisterhood Above All, or has it always been Bros before Hoes?

See “Sororicide” at the Green Venue in Orlando Family Stage May 14 at 7:10 p.m., May 15 at 6:20 p.m., May 16 at 12:25 p.m., May 20 at 6:45 p.m., May 23 at 5:55 p.m. and May 24 at 3:35 p.m.

Read more about Orlando Fringe’s 35th annual festival in our current issue and in the Orlando Fringe program.

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