Orlando Fringe Review: ‘The Pink List’

(Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe)

This show contains Death and Violence.

In “The Pink List,” we are transported back to 1957 West Germany to learn the story of captivity and the price that comes with freedom.



We meet Karl, a concentration camp survivor who goes through a process of learning that the war has truly never ended. While most Nazi laws have been dismantled, the Nazi-era law persecuting homosexuals remains in force.



Karl finds himself on trial once again, branded a repeat offender instead of a recognised victim. He tells his story from being a young boy, having his first crush on his best friend, to being prosecuted by the Nazis.



He shares his feelings and his desire to be his true self, yet he is stuck in a world where that cannot be shared. It is a story of being prosecuted for who you truly are. Karl is the character who will do anything to help out, including helping those in the camp with him.



“The Pink List” takes its name from the lists created by the Nazis to track and target gay men, records that continued to be used by the German police in post-war years.



The show by Fabulett Productions sheds light on a chapter of history too often erased, and on the fight for recognition in a society still unwilling to acknowledge its victims. Karl’s story is based on the true story of three survivors from Nazi persecution. They pull different aspects from those that survive Nazi prosecution to put Karl’s story into perspective; to show that these stories matter.



“The Pink List” gives the audience an ending that will make you hold your breath and possibly give you chills.

See “The Pink List” at the Brown venue in Orlando Shakes May 15 at 8:40 p.m., May 16 at 12:00 p.m., May 18 at 7:45 p.m., May 19 at 9:45 p.m., May 20 at 7:35 p.m., May 22 at 10:15 p.m., May 24 at 1:30 p.m.

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Read more about Orlando Fringe’s 35th annual festival in our current issue and in the Orlando Fringe program.

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