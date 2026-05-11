Orlando Fringe Review: ‘QUEER!’

(Photo courtesy Orlando Fringe)

This show contains Adult Language and Mature Themes

“QUEER!” invites audiences into a deeply personal and emotional exploration of faith, family, trauma and the pursuit of queer joy.

Performed by a talented ensemble of five actors, the production unfolds through a series of vignettes that blend monologues, movement and touching visuals, including real family photos, creating an experience that feels both intimate and universally relatable.

Produced by DESCOLONIZARTE TEATRO, INC., the show centers Latinx voices and moves naturally between English and Spanish. One of the production’s strongest elements is its use of projected translations, allowing both English and Spanish-speaking audiences to remain fully connected to the material without disrupting the emotional rhythm of the performances. It’s a thoughtful touch that reflects the inclusive spirit present throughout the show.

Much of the production’s emotional impact comes from the cast’s lived experiences as immigrants from various Latin American countries. Some share stories connected to seeking asylum, while others reflect on the experience of arriving in the United States at a young age and growing up disconnected from the countries they once called home. Those deeply personal stories add an undeniable authenticity to the production’s themes of identity, resilience and belonging.

The cast delivers strong vocal performances throughout the show, helping many of the production’s emotional moments resonate with the audience. While the pacing occasionally slows during a handful of transitions between stories, the honesty and vulnerability behind the material keeps audiences engaged from beginning to end.

At its heart, “QUEER!” is a celebration of visibility, culture and queer storytelling. Balancing heavier emotional moments with humor, warmth and joy, the production delivers an affirming and timely experience that feels especially fitting for Fringe audiences this year.

See “QUEER!” at the Silver Venue in Orlando Family Stage May 13 at 9:05 p.m., May 17 at 6:30 p.m., May 20 at 9:50 p.m., May 21 at 6:30 p.m., May 22 at 6:30 p.m., May 24 at 5:35 p.m.

Read more about Orlando Fringe’s 35th annual festival in our current issue and in the Orlando Fringe program.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube