PHOTOS: The Pride Chamber annouces new program for senior LGBTQ+ members

(Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | The Pride Chamber launched AgeFWD May 6, a new network and resource program for professionals serving LGBTQ+ older adults.

It was announced at May’s monthly business connect, which was hosted by Dignity Memorial at Baldwin Fairchild. The room was packed with members and newcomers.

AgeFWD represents a vital and timely opportunity for the Pride Chamber to expand its impact, deepen its commitment to economic equality and provide valuable programming and resources to a deserving and often overlooked segment of the community. The Chamber believes that AgeFWD will significantly strengthen the organization’s mission and truly make a difference for professionals serving older LGBTQ+ adults in Central Florida.

Tee Rogers, board member and director of AgeFWD, says she felt it was important for this program to develop, as it doesn’t exist and creates a gap in the community. She explains that the goal is to connect those professionals with one another to make referrals to other affirming professionals and connect them with resources.

“We wanted to build a bridge to make sure that people who are serving LGBTQ+ adults, if they want to be affirming, and they want to make sure they’re providing the best care to those individuals, that they have access to trainings and networking, and things that can elevate them,” Rogers shares.

She says seeing the packed room was very uplifting because it tells the leadership council that this is an important topic to the community.

Rogers told members there was a special surprise along with the new program. In the Pride Chamber, there is an employee resource group for LGBTQ+ and allied employees. It’s called Unite and allows the chamber to apply for grants. Rogers happily announced that they were awarded a grant of $2,500 to start a scholarship fund for AgeFWD.

David Mink, executive director, told members that Rogers and her leadership council had created an incredible program not just for the Pride Chamber but for the community of Central Florida.

“We couldn’t be more proud to have this moment and we are glad you are all here to join us,” Mink said to the audience.

The chamber’s vision is for a Central Florida where every LGBTQ+ person ages with dignity and respect and has seamless access to inclusive services and a vibrant, supportive community.

Rogers is thankful to her team, as they all worked to build the foundation to understand what the community needs. She says they had to educate themselves as there were things they didn’t know when it comes to serving the older LGBTQ+ community.

To connect with the community, there will be a series of three networking educational events: aging in place on June 25, healthcare on Sept. 24 and deathcare on Nov. 19. Rogers says there will be speakers at these events to hold discussions.

For more information on The Pride Chamber, visit ThePrideChamber.org.

Watemark Out News was present during the business connect. View our photos below.

Photos by Bellanee Plaza.

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