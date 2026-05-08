Orlando special effects company AEOStudios to close after 30 years

(Photo via AEOStudios, Inc.’s Facebook)

ORLANDO | AEOStudios, a special effects makeup and prop company long associated with Orlando’s theatre, film and television communities, announced May 5 it will permanently close June 30.

Founded in 1996, AEO began by providing special effects makeup and props for Terror On Church Street, before expanding into mask, prosthetic and prop production for haunted attractions worldwide. Co-owners Alan Ostrander and Drew Dalire have supported numerous local theatre productions, independent films and television projects. They have also supplied products to entertainment companies across the country.

In August 2025, Ostrander suffered a massive heart attack and continues his recovery. Since that time, Dalire has overseen business and fabrication operations independently while also serving as Ostrander’s primary caretaker.

“One of my priorities has been honoring our commitments to our customers and our community to the best of my ability while balancing those responsibilities with Alan’s recovery and my full-time employment,” Dalire said in a press release.

In order to keep AEO’s doors open for the past nine months, its production focus has centered on its Ogre Line, a specialty line of handmade costume pieces created for “Shrek The Musical.” Since 2014, these items have been used by more than 800 schools and theatre companies in twelve countries across five continents. The final Ogre Line order was produced for the Henegar Center for the Arts’ production of “Shrek The Musical,” which opened May 8.

“It felt important that our last project serve the Central Florida community that supported us for so many years,” Dalire said. “The Ogre Line allowed us to connect with artists around the world making a meaningful contribution to their work and the audiences they serve.”

The AEOStudios shop, located at 2200 N. Forsyth Road, Suite A 15, will remain open through June 30 to conclude remaining business. Ostrander and Dalire plan a farewell gathering to thank the community that has supported the company throughout its nearly three decades of operation.

Additional updates will be shared through AEOStudios’ and Instagram accounts.

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