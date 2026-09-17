PHOTOS: Out for Business Tampa Bay benefits PFLAG Tampa at 7th + Grove

Out for Business attendees. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

TAMPA | The Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber and Watermark Out News’ Out for Business Tampa Bay returned Sept. 16 at 7th + Grove.

The bi-monthly networking social included raffles benefiting PFLAG Tampa. The nonprofit returned from a 90-day pause for strategic planning this month.

Attendees participated in raffles, receiving prizes generously donated by JJ Naturals Massage & Bodywork, Petal Perfection Flower Company, the Straz Center and The HONU. Over $100 was raised.

“This is what community looks like,” PFLAG Tampa shared afterwards. “Thank you to all who came out and supported some of the most impactful LGBT-led organizations in our area. See you soon for GAYS EATING GARLIC BREAD IN THE PARK!”

Learn more about the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber and PFLAG Tampa at TampaBayLGBTChamber.org and PFLAGTampa.org.

Read upcoming issues of Watermark Out News, visit our website and follow us on social media @WatermarkOutNews for information about upcoming events.

View our photos from the evening below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent, Danny Garcia.

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