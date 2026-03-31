St. Petersburg recognizes Transgender Day of Visibility 2026

City of St. Petersburg officials and local LGBTQ+ advocates March 26. (Photo courtesy City of St. Petersburg)

ST. PETERSBURG | St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch formally recognized Transgender Day of Visibility during a City Council meeting March 26.

TDOV celebrates the accomplishments of transgender people worldwide each March 31. It also raises awareness of the work needed to save their lives.

The mayor issued a proclamation for that purpose, noting that since the city may not be able to recognize TDOV “in the future,” it was “that much more important.” The state legislature passed a ban on local governments taking official actions related to DEI this month.

Welch recognized St. Petersburg LGBTQ+ Liaison Nathan Bruemmer before reading the proclamation, the first transgender person to serve in the role. He and other local advocates joined the mayor at the podium for the ceremony.

The proclamation noted that “transgender residents are valued members of our city” that contribute “every day as neighbors, family members, employees, artists, students, business owners, volunteers and civic leaders.”

It added that transgender visibility “helps foster understanding, compassion and connection, reminding us that diversity enriches our city and strengthens the fabric of our shared civic life.

“The City of St. Petersburg recognizes a welcoming and inclusive community benefits everyone, and honoring the dignity of all people reflects our highest civic values,” it continues. “By uplifting the stories, contributions, and voices of transgender people, we help build a city where all individuals—regardless of gender identity or expression—know they belong and are respected.”

Welch then declared March 31 as TDOV in the City of St. Petersburg.

Bruemmer spoke afterwards, thanking City Council for their support and highlighting various organizations which were present. He was joined by representatives from TransNetwork, TIGLFF — which hosted its inaugural Trans Pride weekend this month — St Pete Pride, the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber, SwampBois and Doll Dynasty.

Unity Jalal, TIGLFF’s board president, addressed the body after him. She called creating joy through events like the Tampa Bay Transgender Film Festival “critical.”

“While there’s been a lot of joy and a lot of strength… we’ve also experienced a lot of hardship as a community,” she said. “It’s become more difficult to access health care… more difficult to be represented on our identification properly… more difficult to use the restroom in public facilities, and there’s been a lot of those kind of things to hold us down and hold us back.

“But that’s why we need to have joy… so that we don’t only focus on the bad things happening to us,” she continued. “I’m extremely excited that St. Pete is still continuing to support us and to proclaim Trans Day of Visibility… we’re here to stay.”

TransNetwork President Callen Jones followed.

“We are a community that intersects with every other identity group,” they advised. “We are all races, all abilities, all religions, all socioeconomic classes. We are everywhere and unfortunately we’re in a time right now where folks are telling us to be less — we’re not going to be.

“We are here, we’re focused on joy, we’re focused on resilience,” Jones stressed. “… We hope we can see you next year in this capacity.”

Council members subsequently shared their support.

Council member Gina Driscoll vowed that “no matter what happens somewhere else that we have to go along with, it doesn’t change the fact that St. Petersburg is a place where everyone is seen, safe and celebrated. That will not stop.”

“I see you,” Council member Deborah Figgs-Sanders added. “No matter what happens… injustice for one is injustice for us all.”

Council member Richie Floyd thanked the advocates in attendance for being visible. “The courage that it takes to be publicly active in this advocacy is really inspiring to me,” he said.

Council member Lissett Hanewicz was the last to speak, adding that “we have to embrace love. She noted that “the hate can sound very loud lately and it’s hard to ignore it, but when you go out to the community there is much more love out there … continue to be yourselves. Period.”

View the full St. Petersburg City Council meeting here.

The city subsequently reflected on TDOV via social media. They called it “a day to celebrate the strength, courage, and achievements of transgender and gender diverse people who make our city stronger — our neighbors, artists, business owners, students, volunteers, and civic leaders,” noting that “St. Pete is a better city because you’re in it.”

“Visibility matters, especially when others try to dim it,” St Pete Pride also shared. “We’re grateful to our city leaders for recognizing the importance of visibility, and St Pete Pride remains committed to uplifting and advocating for our trans, non-binary, and gender-expansive community.”

View the full proclamation below:

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