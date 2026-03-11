Florida ban on local governments enacting DEI initiatives headed to governor’s desk

The Florida House has approved legislation that would ban local governments from funding, promoting, or taking official actions related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

The House voted mostly along party lines, 77-37, to approve SB 1134. Republican Reps. Chip LaMarca, Hillary Cassel, Will Robinson, Paula Stark, and Jim Mooney joined all of the Democrats in opposing the measure.

The state Senate approved the bill last week, and it will now be sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis for consideration.

The measure is sponsored by Rep. Dean Black, R-Jacksonville. He said that, over the past decade, DEI has divided society into competing factions.

“Not only have millions and millions of taxpayer dollars been wasted in the name of DEI, this philosophy has fostered resentment instead of good will; mediocrity instead of merit; and it has divided our society against itself,” Black told House members in introducing the bill.

Black’s bill defines DEI as any effort to “manipulate or otherwise influence the composition of employees with reference to race, color, sex, ethnicity, gender identity, or sexual orientation other than to ensure that hiring is conducted in accordance with state and federal antidiscrimination laws.”

Throughout the committee process in both chambers of the Legislature, Democrats in Tallahassee and locally elected officials across the state have criticized the proposal as including vague and unclear standards about what would be a violation of the law and the penalties attached.

The bill says locally elected officials who violate the ban on DEI “commit” misfeasance or malfeasance in office, which state law says could lead to the governor removing them from office. It also says that a local resident can bring an action in state trial court against a local government official who violates the bill. If found in violation by a court, that local official would have to pay legal damages to that citizen.

Rep. Ashley Gantt, D-Miami, said there were now about 12 carveouts for local governments in the bill, but that didn’t mean officials would be able to understand them. She introduced an amendment providing a description of what DEI is and what would be allowed under the legislation.

Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky from Parkland said the amendment was needed because “it’s very hard to get straight answers from the sponsor.”

“I tried in committee,” she said. “But it could mean that you couldn’t have an immigrant heritage month. It could mean you can’t have a proclamation for Jamaican Independence Day or you could be removed from office. It could mean that you couldn’t celebrate Women’s History Month or Women’s Equality Day or Diwali or Chinese New Year or Easter.”

“This is insane!” she said. “And if we want to talk about wasting tax dollars, I would argue that this discussion is a waste of our tax dollars. If we have to make so many exceptions to the rule, perhaps the rule is the problem.”

Republicans rejected Gantt’s amendment. Another amendment, filed by Rep. Michele Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, would ensure that any local government’s involvement with Pride events would not be in violation of the bill. That too, went down to defeat, as did all of the 10 amendments the Democrats offered.

Among the carveouts listed in the bill are allowing counties to recognize federal and state holidays and special observances; recognizing the individuals and groups honored by state monuments, memorials, and museums, or national monuments and memorials, including recognizing the events and individuals forming the basis for such monuments and memorials.

It would allow local governments to issue event permits in a “content-neutral manner” and provide public safety services.

As was the case last week in the Senate, Democrats expressed strong opinions against the proposal.

“This bill would create major problems,” said Rep. Marie Woodson, D-Hollywood. “It tells our marginalized communities that their struggles do not matter. … By banning DEI initiatives we are closing the door on understanding and compassion, and those are crucial elements for a thriving society.”

The Florida Legislature and Gov. DeSantis have been dismantling DEI programs in Florida for the past four years. In 2022, the Legislature passed and the governor signed legislation restricting how race and gender are taught in schools and discussed in workplace trainings. In 2023, the Legislature banned the state’s public colleges and universities from spending money on DEI programs.

“This bill is dangerous, vague by design, and part of a broader political agenda of censorship and government overreach. Once again, Florida lawmakers have manufactured a sweeping anti-LGBTQ law — legislation intended to bully local governments and have a chilling effect on how they celebrate and support the diverse communities they serve, said Stratton Pollitzer, executive Director of Equality Florida, in a written statement.

“Florida’s LGBTQ community knows all too well how to fight back against unjust laws,” he continued. “Just as we did following the passage of Florida’s notorious ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ law, we will fight every step of the way to limit the impact of this legislation, including in the courts.”

This story is courtesy of Florida Phoenix.

Florida Phoenix is a nonprofit news site, free of advertising and free to readers, covering state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

