Pride of Tampa details inaugural celebration, full slate of events

(Graphics courtesy Pride of Tampa)

TAMPA | Pride of Tampa has announced new details about its inaugural celebration, detailing official and partner events taking place through March 29.

Festivities began to take shape not long after Tampa Pride, Inc. announced a “one-year hiatus” for 2026, prompting local advocates to form Pride of Tampa. It became a nonprofit dedicated to celebrating the region’s LGBTQ+ community earlier this year.

“Pride does not take a hiatus and it does not go anywhere,” Pride of Tampa President Daniel Johnson told Watermark Out News. “We are not going anywhere. We are going to be full steam ahead with a board full of people that care about the people of Hillsborough County and Tampa.”

Pride of Tampa will hold its official opening party March 26 at 7 p.m. at Bradley’s on 7th. The evening will feature music and more with a “Pay One Price” drink special.

It will coincide with the launch of TIGLFF’s Trans Pride, a community partner event. The organization will hold an opening night reception, Transgender Film Festival, Trans Pride Dance Party, Queer Fandom Art Market and more March 26-29:

Studs Don’t Cheat & Sheshe will hold a Mixed Signals Party March 27 from 10 p.m.-3 a.m. at 2582 N. Albany Ave and the main celebration will follow March 28.

The Pride of Tampa Festival will be held at the Cuban Club from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. with local vendors and entertainment in and outdoors. Drag shows will feature hourly from 12-5 p.m. on the Bradley’s Ballroom Stage inside, hosted by Kori Stevens with DJ Elliott.

Pride of Tampa Board Member and Entertainment Director KC Starrz will simultaneously host the Bradley’s Courtyard Stage outdoors with DJ Lady Shay and DJ Greg Anderson. She’ll welcome live singers, the Tampa Bay Pride Band, Gay Men’s Chorus of Tampa Bay, a comedy show and more.

“We are here to celebrate our very diverse community and your support is greatly appreciated,” Starrz says. “Please come enjoy all of the amazing entertainers who will be presenting you their very best for our first Pride of Tampa Festival!”

A community march will close the festival as participants make their way to Bradley’s on 7th for an official after party.

Partner events like Girl Pride Tampa, which marks a decade this year, will coincide with the festivities from 12-8 p.m. at Crowbar. Orange Party Florida will subsequently host the official Pride of Tampa closing party March 28 at 10 p.m. at 1920 Ybor.

“Whether you are a longtime advocate, a first-time attendee or someone still finding your place, you are welcome here,” Johnson says. “You are part of this Pride.” View a full list of festivities below:

Pride of Tampa and partner events like TIGLFF’s Trans Pride will be held March 26-29. For more information read the 2026 Pride in Tampa magazine and visit PrideOfTampa.org.

Sign up for the Watermark Out News eNewsletter and follow us for more:

BlueSky | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok | Threads | YouTube