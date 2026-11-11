Delray Beach cancels 2027 Pride and St. Patrick’s Day Parades

(Washington Blade photo by Ernesto Valle)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. | Delray Beach officials announced Nov. 10 that they will be canceling their Pride and St. Patrick’s Day 2027 events due to Senate Bill 1134.

The bill, which was signed into law Apr. 22, prohibits municipalities from funding or promoting actions or events under its definitions of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The city reviewed the DEI restrictions, which include race, color, sex, ethnicity and gender identity, and determined that it would be unable to lawfully host the parades in compliance with the bill, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2027.

The city posted on Facebook about its decision, stating that it appreciates the work of volunteers, participants and community partners who helped put on the events over the years.

“We remain committed to serving all residents and providing opportunities for community engagement consistent with applicable state and federal laws.

Although the city is no longer able to fund these events, it does not prevent private entities from sponsoring these or similar events.”

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