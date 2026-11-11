One Magical Weekend announces new location for Riptide 2027

Riptide 2026 (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | One Magical Weekend announced that its 2027 Riptide Party lineup will be held at Aquatica. The event is hosted from June 3-7, with separate parties hosted throughout the weekend.

The Riptide Party was originally hosted at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. For years, the parties have been scheduled on a Friday night, but are now moving to Sunday night as a way to close off the magical weekend, although OMW’s team has assured guests that this will not affect the quality of the event.

OMW, along with its sister event, Bear Jamboree, is a Pride celebration that occurs the first week of June. Bear Jamboree will be held concurrently with OMW at the Courtyard Marriott Orlando Lake Buena Vista at Vista Centre. Bear Jamboree will be celebrating its 5th anniversary, and guests are encouraged to attend events at both celebrations.

Other parties through the weekend include the Red Party hosted at House of Blues Orlando Saturday night and the Cadabra parties hosted Friday through Sunday at the 2027 host hotel, Sheraton Lake Buena Vista.

Tickets for the weekend will go on sale next month, and 80% of the Sheraton Lake Buena Vista hotel has been booked as of now.

“One Magical Weekend is nearing its 20th year,” Ethan Suarez, owner and producer of OMW and Bear Jamboree, said in the press release. “We researched how we can implement changes to the weekend that provide an even better experience for our guests without losing any of the most important aspects, like the sense of community togetherness. Moving Riptide to Sunday gives us the opportunity to send people off Monday with memories fresh from a high-energy experience.”

The Friday night pool party will kick the weekend off with new additions to entertainment that have not been announced yet. OMW’s Therapy Pool Parties will also happen throughout the weekend.

Suarez says that OMW’s team is working with Aquatica to maximize the space for the event, including working on the lighting and sound for the weekend.

This will be the second OMW under Pineapple Healthcare, which took over ownership with the 2026 event. Producers and planners who have worked closely with OMW are still on the team in charge of planning 2027’s festivities.

Additional information about performers, transportation and events is set to be announced at a later date.

For information on purchasing tickets and booking a room at the Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Hotel, visit onemagicalweekend.com