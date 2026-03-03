Pride of Tampa becomes nonprofit ahead of inaugural festival

TAMPA | Pride of Tampa has officially become a nonprofit ahead of this month’s inaugural celebration, set for March 28 in Ybor.

The organization formed not long after Tampa Pride, Inc. announced a “one-year hiatus” for 2026. The group held its 11th event in March 2025 after mounting calls for change.

Among other reasons, organizers cited the “current political and economic climate.” They advised their decision was “necessary for the organization to regroup, reassess our long-term strategy, and identify additional avenues of funding to secure the future stability of Tampa Pride events.”

Local LGBTQ+ advocates quickly met to chart another path forward. This led to the creation of Pride of Tampa.

“When a gap emerged in local Pride programming, community leaders, advocates and volunteers stepped forward with a shared commitment: Pride in Tampa must continue — and it must grow,” the organization’s website reads. “What began as a collective effort quickly evolved into a formal nonprofit organization rooted in collaboration, transparency and long-term sustainability.”

Pride of Tampa is led by President Daniel Johnson, also the president of PFLAG Riverview. The group initially acted as the organization’s fiscal sponsor.

Johnson is thankful for that early and significant support. He also sees Pride of Tampa’s nonprofit status as an important step forward that will help fulfill its promise to become “a platform for celebration, connection and community impact — year-round.”

In addition to holding inclusive events, Pride of Tampa hopes to partner with local organizations to promote mental health, support initiatives advancing LGBTQ+ rights and amplify those who uplift trans, nonbinary and gender-expansive members of the community. They also want to collaborate with partners to provide other resources while supporting local artists and businesses.

Pride of Tampa’s all-volunteer board includes Vice President Aaron Horcha, Treasurer Dustin Johnson, also Daniel Johnson’s husband, as well as Secretary Lee Farrell. Peggy Farrell, Stephanie Foglia, Luis Salazar, Denny Blasingame and KC Starrz round out the board.

“Our hope is to bring the community together and become one,” Daniel explains. “That’s the big thing that this board, people in the community and other nonprofits have been talking about. We need to come together … especially with everything that’s going on.

“Pride does not take a hiatus and it does not go anywhere,” he continues. “We are not going anywhere. We are going to be full steam ahead with a board full of people that care about the people of Hillsborough County and Tampa because that is what we do. That’s what we’re all about.”

Horcha agrees.

“We are intentionally working across all demographics and in partnership with other organizations to create events that people are genuinely excited about — events where community members don’t just attend, but have a voice and a seat at the table,” adds the organization’s vice president. “Our goal is to make sure no one is left out and that Pride in Tampa truly reflects the diversity and strength of our community.”

The group plans to amplify that message with Taste of Pride, Pride of Tampa’s first major fundraiser March 7 from 6-10 p.m. at 1920 Ybor. Tickets begin at $50 and include access to “a night packed with bold flavors, big pride and unforgettable vibes.”

Attendees can expect food from some of Tampa’s top restaurants and entertainment from local fan favorites. They include KC Starzz, Kori Stevens, Adam Cole, Rockell Blu and Alexis De La Mer. Read more:

A Pride of Tampa kick-off drag brunch will follow March 8 at Showbar. The “high-glam celebration” will feature host Esme Russell with Kenya Black, Brianna Summers and Jelitza Fierce.

Both events will set the tone for Pride of Tampa 2026, which is still seeking sponsorships and other forms of support. The event is scheduled March 28 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Cuban Club, a celebration Dustin notes organizers “pulled together in three months.”

“We’re doing the best we can … but have much higher ambitions for year two,” he teases. “This is year one and we’re already in talks about what year two can look like so that we can bring Pride in Tampa back in full force.”

Pride of Tampa 2026 will be held March 28. Read more in Watermark Out News’ forthcoming Pride in Tampa magazine and at PrideOfTampa.com, which also details Taste of Pride and more.