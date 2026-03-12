Watermark Out News 33.06: The WONDER Awards

The WONDER Awards: Readers recognize their LGBTQ+ and ally favorites.
CENTRAL FLORIDA NEWS | Page 08
Orlando releases Pulse memorial renderings.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Pride of Tampa becomes a nonprofit.
PARENTAL GUIDNACE | Page 17
Tatiana Quiroga returns with her latest viewpoint.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
ALSO Youth series gives LGBTQ+ youth a voice.
THE WONDER AWARDS | Page 21
Readers recognize their LGBTQ+ and ally favorites.
BUNNY’S BACK | Page 37
Lady Bunny says “Don’t Bring the Kids” to her Florida show.
